KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.55 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,119 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $127,527,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 227.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,578,000 after acquiring an additional 902,602 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

PEG stock opened at $67.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $67.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -154.55%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $308,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,355 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

