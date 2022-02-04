KCM Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $125.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.35. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $128.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

