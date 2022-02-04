KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 575 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,423,000 after buying an additional 867,494 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,156,000 after buying an additional 1,929,252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,717,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,218,000 after buying an additional 130,361 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 27.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,479,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,523,000 after buying an additional 533,785 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,315,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,292,000 after buying an additional 41,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.08. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. CIBC upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.