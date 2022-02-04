Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Update

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEN traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.27. 199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,704. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.74. Kenon has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.2%. This is an increase from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $1.86.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

