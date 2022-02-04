KeyCorp Trims WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Target Price to $42.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.95% from the company’s current price.

WRK has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

WRK opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. WestRock has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 13.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 148.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 33,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 40,746.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 78,641 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

