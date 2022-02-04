KeyCorp Weighs in on Pentair plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pentair in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

PNR has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Research Partners lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.36.

NYSE:PNR opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in Pentair by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

