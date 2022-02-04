Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the December 31st total of 477,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIKOF remained flat at $$78.10 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average is $70.65. Kikkoman has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

About Kikkoman

Kikkoman Corp. is a holding company which engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Foods-Manufacturing and Sales, Domestic Others, Overseas Foods-Manufacturing and Sales, and Overseas Foods-Wholesale. The Domestic Foods-Manufacturing and Sales segment manufactures and sells soy sauce, beverages, and alcoholic beverages.

