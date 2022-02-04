Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%.

KBAL traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $9.32. 6,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,945. Kimball International has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $342.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $54,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kimball International by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 141,858 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kimball International by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

