Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($133.71) to €115.00 ($129.21) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($133.71) to €115.00 ($129.21) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

KGSPY stock traded down $7.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $126.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.06.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.