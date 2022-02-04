Kinross Gold Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KGC. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.96.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

