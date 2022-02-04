Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) by 808.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,924 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

Shares of KAII opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

