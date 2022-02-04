Klaytn (KLAY) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $42.60 Million

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Klaytn has a total market cap of $2.98 billion and approximately $42.60 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for $1.13 or 0.00003012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050625 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,798.15 or 0.07432140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00054991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,609.08 or 0.99893077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00055000 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007011 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,629,877,108 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

