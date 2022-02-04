Konomi Network Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and $479,364.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Konomi Network

KONO is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,917,670 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

