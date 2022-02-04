Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $687.35 Million

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will report sales of $687.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $685.70 million to $689.00 million. Kontoor Brands reported sales of $660.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The company had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

KTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,133,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,559,000 after buying an additional 1,151,836 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 9,226.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 445,175 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,905,000 after buying an additional 437,384 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,739,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after buying an additional 270,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

KTB stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.73. 302,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.55. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.