Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $687.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will report sales of $687.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $685.70 million to $689.00 million. Kontoor Brands reported sales of $660.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The company had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

KTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,133,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,559,000 after buying an additional 1,151,836 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 9,226.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 445,175 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,905,000 after buying an additional 437,384 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,739,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after buying an additional 270,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

KTB stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.73. 302,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.55. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

