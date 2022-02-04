Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 779.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,632 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

KFY opened at $67.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.52. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.