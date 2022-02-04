Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $724,000 Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,918 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SBSI. Stephens began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.58. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $393,996.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $132,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,731 shares of company stock valued at $655,412. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.