Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 1,321 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.3% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 20,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $187,481.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,110 shares of company stock worth $582,698 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $36.03.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.