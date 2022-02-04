Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 19,238 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,238 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $156,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NJR opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.41. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NJR. Mizuho cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

