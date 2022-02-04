Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 7,520 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 35.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,964,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,671,000 after buying an additional 300,755 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,611,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,443,000 after buying an additional 994,047 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,926,000 after buying an additional 710,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,802,000 after buying an additional 15,423 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 838,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,947,000 after buying an additional 19,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.78. HeadHunter Group PLC has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $68.18.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 124.46% and a net margin of 32.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is a positive change from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR).

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.