Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes $752,000 Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Lakeland Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LBAI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 124.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 85,223.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $337,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $944.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.89. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $20.69.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.