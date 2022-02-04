Krane Funds Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 580,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,991,000 after acquiring an additional 189,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $168,594,000 after acquiring an additional 179,861 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 775,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,127,000 after acquiring an additional 108,305 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,200,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,849,000 after acquiring an additional 72,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2,139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 47,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $100.37 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.55 and a 1-year high of $112.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

