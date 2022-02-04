Krane Funds Advisors LLC Trims Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,021 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 52.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 37.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 253.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKLA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,927,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $44,262,124.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,296,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $39,461,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,994,492 shares of company stock valued at $101,790,561. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $7.38 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $25.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

