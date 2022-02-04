K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. Scotiabank also issued estimates for K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

OTCMKTS:KPLUF opened at $18.48 on Friday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $7.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $7.77. The company had revenue of $879.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.20 million.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

