Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Shares of KLIC traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,665. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.76. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 190.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,165 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

