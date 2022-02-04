Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.
Shares of KLIC traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,665. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.76. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.26.
In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.
About Kulicke and Soffa Industries
Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.
Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.