Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.26. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $75.29.
In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,961 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30,848.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 764,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,551,000 after purchasing an additional 761,953 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,315,000 after purchasing an additional 523,997 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,183.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,300,000 after acquiring an additional 489,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.
About Kulicke and Soffa Industries
Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.
Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.