Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.26. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,961 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30,848.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 764,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,551,000 after purchasing an additional 761,953 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,315,000 after purchasing an additional 523,997 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,183.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,300,000 after acquiring an additional 489,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.