Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Gap Down to $13.70

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.70, but opened at $13.12. Kura Oncology shares last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 1,669 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.
The company has a market capitalization of $831.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 96.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,194,000 after buying an additional 1,475,350 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 48.3% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,460,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,080,000 after buying an additional 801,496 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 29.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,315,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,368,000 after buying an additional 521,417 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $10,425,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 75.0% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,667,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter.
About Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)
Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.
Featured Story: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.