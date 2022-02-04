Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Gap Down to $13.70

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.70, but opened at $13.12. Kura Oncology shares last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 1,669 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $831.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 96.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,194,000 after buying an additional 1,475,350 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 48.3% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,460,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,080,000 after buying an additional 801,496 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 29.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,315,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,368,000 after buying an additional 521,417 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $10,425,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 75.0% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,667,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

