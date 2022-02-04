L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) PT Lowered to $240.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $254.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $242.33.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

NYSE:LHX opened at $213.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.74. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.