Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,762 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $23,754,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Lam Research by 6.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

Lam Research stock opened at $588.76 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $500.14 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $669.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.31. The company has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,325. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

