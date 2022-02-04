Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $28.05 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Landmark Bancorp worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

