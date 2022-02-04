Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 83.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

LCI traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. 69,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,125. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. Lannett has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Lannett alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew bought 20,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 95,900 shares of company stock worth $174,609 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lannett by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Lannett during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Lannett during the third quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.