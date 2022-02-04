Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) had its price target dropped by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 149.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Largo Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Largo Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

LGO opened at $8.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.98. Largo Resources has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $519.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Largo Resources will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Largo Resources by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Largo Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Largo Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Largo Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

