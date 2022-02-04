Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,624 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 94,122 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $43.91 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

