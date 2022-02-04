Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 89.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,291 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 214,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,315,000 after purchasing an additional 51,006 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $206.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.25. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $195.92 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

