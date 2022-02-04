Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $921,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. State Street Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after buying an additional 560,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,644,000 after purchasing an additional 416,139 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Cowen dropped their price target on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.05.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $124.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $146.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.85 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

