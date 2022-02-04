Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 128,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 52,447 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 154,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 39,873 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 83,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 67,011 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

