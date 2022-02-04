Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 118 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock opened at $191.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.58 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.21.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.