Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Receives $50.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Lazard has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lazard will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

