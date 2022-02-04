Lazard Ltd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Lazard has increased its dividend by 8.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Lazard has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lazard to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

LAZ opened at $42.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Lazard has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.29.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

LAZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

