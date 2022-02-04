Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.53

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.53 and traded as low as $25.50. Leatt shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 1,191 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $146.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter. Leatt had a return on equity of 54.98% and a net margin of 17.03%.

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

