Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Issues Earnings Results

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lee Enterprises had a return on equity of 237.32% and a net margin of 2.87%.

Shares of NYSE:LEE traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.25. 1,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,195. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $195.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40. Lee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $44.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lee Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Lee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

