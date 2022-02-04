Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Trading Up 19.6%

Shares of Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) were up 19.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 89,496 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 358% from the average daily volume of 19,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09.

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter. Legacy Education Alliance had a net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%.

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers its services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

