Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.96. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,749 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 5.31% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $39,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

