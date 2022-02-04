LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Trading 4.1% Higher

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)’s share price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $130.00 and last traded at $129.78. 21,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 208,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 146.86 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in LendingTree by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in LendingTree by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

