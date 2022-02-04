Lexaria Bioscience Corp. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:LEXX)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lexaria Bioscience in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Lexaria Bioscience’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEXX opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67. Lexaria Bioscience has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEXX. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Lexaria Bioscience by 15,078.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 407,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 405,001 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lexaria Bioscience by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 317,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 14.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of active pharmaceutical ingredients through its DehydraTECH drug delivery technology. Its products can be used with APIs encompassing fat-soluble vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) pain medications, hormones, phosphodiesterase inhibitors, antivirals, nicotine and its analogs, and all cannabinoids including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for therapeutic indications, as well as hypertension, SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, and HIV/AIDS.

