Lexaria Bioscience Corp. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:LEXX)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lexaria Bioscience in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Lexaria Bioscience’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:LEXX opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67. Lexaria Bioscience has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $12.50.
Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of active pharmaceutical ingredients through its DehydraTECH drug delivery technology. Its products can be used with APIs encompassing fat-soluble vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) pain medications, hormones, phosphodiesterase inhibitors, antivirals, nicotine and its analogs, and all cannabinoids including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for therapeutic indications, as well as hypertension, SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, and HIV/AIDS.
