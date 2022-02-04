Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the December 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 7,795.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 69,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,685,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage stock opened at $136.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.44 and its 200-day moving average is $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $154.45. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.34%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LSI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.11.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

