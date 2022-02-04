Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Short Interest Down 19.1% in January

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 99,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LCUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Lifetime Brands stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $19.93.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $224.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig Phillips sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $32,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $201,499 over the last 90 days. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCUT. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 9,620.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

