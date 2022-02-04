Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $50.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LSPD. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.21.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $31.21. 14,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,724. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.31.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

