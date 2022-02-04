Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Short Interest Down 18.0% in January

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,300 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the December 31st total of 166,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.9 days.

LIMAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$99.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS:LIMAF opened at $54.96 on Friday. Linamar has a 12 month low of $49.63 and a 12 month high of $72.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.02.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

