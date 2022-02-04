Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Amundi acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,440,000 after purchasing an additional 687,151 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after purchasing an additional 532,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,843,000 after purchasing an additional 410,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,219,000 after purchasing an additional 314,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC opened at $67.26 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.90. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.93.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

