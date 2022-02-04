Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 17,970 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 229,775 shares.The stock last traded at $16.61 and had previously closed at $17.12.

LIND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $829.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.27.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 101,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $1,734,533.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $214,172.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,713 shares of company stock worth $3,578,866 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,933,000 after purchasing an additional 52,012 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

